Happy birthday:



Someone who is in a big rush may be putting you under a lot of pressure. Do not hesitate to assert your independence and go at your own pace. You will have to make an important financial decision this weekend. Your lucky numbers: 5, 6, 8, 12, 15.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Take some time out this weekend to reflect on what you really want out of life. Although a social engagement may be calling your name, you really should spend some time alone seriously thinking about your objectives and ways to make them a reality. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This weekend will be an excellent time to take things in a new direction. By taking chances, you may open up a brand new path that could be the perfect fit for you. The color yellow will bring you fortune. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your luck is on the rise. This will be a good time to make those changes that you have been considering. Your natural tenacity will enable you to accomplish anything you set your mind to. ✭✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You have been receiving mixed signals from someone you are interested in. Instead of waiting for them to make their intentions clear, why not just ask them out? If they say yes, then great; if not, then you can let your heart move on. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you feel like attending a party, why not host one yourself? If you use your imagination, planning this get-together will turn out to be just as much fun as the event itself. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Keeping up with changing trends will make you more competitive at work. Take a class that will give you insight into various technological advancements. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do your best to keep your work and personal life separate this weekend. Although your responsibilities may try to intrude, make sure you give your loved ones the attention they deserve. Physical activities will be a healthy source of fun. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It will be extremely important that you manage your time carefully this weekend. If you decide to just play things by ear, you will find yourself trapped between a rock and a hard place. ✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



March to the beat of your own drum this weekend. No matter how crazy your ideas may be, you should find every opportunity to see if they work. Success is not the goal here, expanding your creativity is. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Romance is in the stars this weekend. Socializing will lead to an interesting encounter. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money matters. This will be a good idea to complete a major purchase. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You are ready to get to the bottom of an issue that has been bothering your subconscious for quite a while now. While the answers you find may not be what you expected, this will open the path to further self-discovery. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Whatever your goals, this weekend will be a good time for moving forward. An important part of attaining your ambitions is to be realistic about your skills and limitations. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭