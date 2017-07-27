puzzle
ACROSS
1 Activity center, to an airline
4 Rambo rescuees
8 Opposite of blessing
13 Asian sash
14 Rough-surfaced file
15 Not as hard to accomplish
16 It may be involved in a calligrapher's hanging?
19 Male moguls
20 Cold cut emporium
21 Hectic parts of hospitals, briefly
22 Bar item
23 The zoo is full of them
25 Big butte
27 Month known for rain
31 Electrify or stun
34 M, on a form
36 Water channel
37 Provide a slight hint, to a calligrapher?
40 Bounces out of an apartment
41 Cameron of films
42 Pantry creature
43 Major Indian city
44 Two-person lift
46 Eight musical intervals, collectively
50 Educate
54 Email address ending, for some
57 Rating that brings a smile
58 Simple, informal restaurant
59 Calligrapher's favorite part of a soccer match?
62 Provide kindness that kills
63 In need of mending
64 Legendary Torme
65 "Out of the question!"
66 Places to relax and luxuriate
67 Sneakily clever
DOWN
1 What drivers hit on purpose
2 Dangerous WWII sub
3 Baggins in "The Hobbit"
4 In a way fraught with trouble
5 Big and clumsy ones
6 Denver-to-Telluride dir.
7 Member of a suit you play with
8 Features of proper nouns
9 Place celebrating red, white and blue
10 Ready to get picked
11 Prophet
12 Bungles
15 Letter-shaped extensions
17 Rise ominously
18 Rural pasture
23 Island of southern Indonesia
24 Made cotton or cotton candy
26 ___ serif (font option)
28 Largest Latvian city
29 Desktop symbol
30 It's just not right
31 Accumulated years
32 Take as a bride
33 Wickedness
35 Conclusion
36 Hunk of concrete
38 Lingering sound effect
39 Good toy for March
45 Catch one's breath and then some
47 Voluminous type of bag
48 "___ objections?"
49 What make suits three-pieces
51 Itsy-bitsy smashable things
52 Meaner than mean
53 How angry people contest things?
54 Available to receive customers
55 Nevada hotspot
56 Eat like a rat
58 A Polynesian island, if doubled
60 Organization for lawyers
61 Partner for "skip" and "jump"
solution