puzzle





ACROSS



1 Activity center, to an airline



4 Rambo rescuees



8 Opposite of blessing



13 Asian sash



14 Rough-surfaced file



15 Not as hard to accomplish



16 It may be involved in a calligrapher's hanging?



19 Male moguls



20 Cold cut emporium



21 Hectic parts of hospitals, briefly



22 Bar item



23 The zoo is full of them



25 Big butte



27 Month known for rain



31 Electrify or stun



34 M, on a form



36 Water channel



37 Provide a slight hint, to a calligrapher?



40 Bounces out of an apartment



41 Cameron of films



42 Pantry creature



43 Major Indian city



44 Two-person lift



46 Eight musical intervals, collectively



50 Educate



54 Email address ending, for some



57 Rating that brings a smile



58 Simple, informal restaurant



59 Calligrapher's favorite part of a soccer match?



62 Provide kindness that kills



63 In need of mending



64 Legendary Torme



65 "Out of the question!"



66 Places to relax and luxuriate



67 Sneakily clever

DOWN



1 What drivers hit on purpose



2 Dangerous WWII sub



3 Baggins in "The Hobbit"



4 In a way fraught with trouble



5 Big and clumsy ones



6 Denver-to-Telluride dir.



7 Member of a suit you play with



8 Features of proper nouns



9 Place celebrating red, white and blue



10 Ready to get picked



11 Prophet



12 Bungles



15 Letter-shaped extensions



17 Rise ominously



18 Rural pasture



23 Island of southern Indonesia



24 Made cotton or cotton candy



26 ___ serif (font option)



28 Largest Latvian city



29 Desktop symbol



30 It's just not right



31 Accumulated years



32 Take as a bride



33 Wickedness



35 Conclusion



36 Hunk of concrete



38 Lingering sound effect



39 Good toy for March



45 Catch one's breath and then some



47 Voluminous type of bag



48 "___ objections?"



49 What make suits three-pieces



51 Itsy-bitsy smashable things



52 Meaner than mean



53 How angry people contest things?



54 Available to receive customers



55 Nevada hotspot



56 Eat like a rat



58 A Polynesian island, if doubled



60 Organization for lawyers



61 Partner for "skip" and "jump"





solution





