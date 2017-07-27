Crossword

Published: 2017/7/27

ACROSS

  1 Activity center, to an airline

  4 Rambo rescuees

  8 Opposite of blessing

 13 Asian sash

 14 Rough-surfaced file

 15 Not as hard to accomplish

 16 It may be involved in a calligrapher's hanging?

 19 Male moguls

 20 Cold cut emporium

 21 Hectic parts of hospitals, briefly

 22 Bar item

 23 The zoo is full of them

 25 Big butte

 27 Month known for rain

 31 Electrify or stun

 34 M, on a form

 36 Water channel

 37 Provide a slight hint, to a calligrapher?

 40 Bounces out of an apartment

 41 Cameron of films

 42 Pantry creature

 43 Major Indian city

 44 Two-person lift

 46 Eight musical intervals, collectively

 50 Educate

 54 Email address ending, for some

 57 Rating that brings a smile

 58 Simple, informal restaurant

 59 Calligrapher's favorite part of a soccer match?

 62 Provide kindness that kills

 63 In need of mending

 64 Legendary Torme

 65 "Out of the question!"

 66 Places to relax and luxuriate

 67 Sneakily clever

DOWN

  1 What drivers hit on purpose

  2 Dangerous WWII sub

  3 Baggins in "The Hobbit"

  4 In a way fraught with trouble

  5 Big and clumsy ones

  6 Denver-to-Telluride dir.

  7 Member of a suit you play with

  8 Features of proper nouns

  9 Place celebrating red, white and blue

 10 Ready to get picked

 11 Prophet

 12 Bungles

 15 Letter-shaped extensions

 17 Rise ominously

 18 Rural pasture

 23 Island of southern Indonesia

 24 Made cotton or cotton candy

 26 ___ serif (font option)

 28 Largest Latvian city

 29 Desktop symbol

 30 It's just not right

 31 Accumulated years

 32 Take as a bride

 33 Wickedness

 35 Conclusion

 36 Hunk of concrete

 38 Lingering sound effect

 39 Good toy for March

 45 Catch one's breath and then some

 47 Voluminous type of bag

 48 "___ objections?"

 49 What make suits three-pieces

 51 Itsy-bitsy smashable things

 52 Meaner than mean

 53 How angry people contest things?

 54 Available to receive customers

 55 Nevada hotspot

 56 Eat like a rat

 58 A Polynesian island, if doubled

 60 Organization for lawyers

 61 Partner for "skip" and "jump"

