Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Okja



玉子



(yùzǐ)

1. We do deals, and these are the deals we do.



我们做的是生意, 而这些就是我们的生意。



(wǒmen zuò de shì shēnɡyì, ér zhèxiē jiùshì wǒmen de shēnɡyì.)

2. We're extremely proud of our achievements. We're very hardworking business-people.



我对我们所取得的成就感到骄傲。我们是勤恳的生意人。



(wǒ duì wǒmen suǒ qǔdé de chénɡjiù ɡǎndào jiāoào. wǒmen shì qínkěn de shēnɡyìrén.)

3. But she's totally ignorant about humanity.



然而她对人性一无所知。



(ránér tā duì rénxìnɡ yīwú suǒzhī.)



4. The world is running out of food, and we're not talking about it.



全世界的食物即将消耗殆尽, 而我们却对此闭口不谈。



(quánshìjiè de shíwù jíjiānɡ xiāohào dàijìn, ér wǒmen què duì cǐ bìkǒu bùtán.)

5. This is the tenderloin for the sophisticated restaurants.



这是给高档餐厅供的里脊肉。



(zhèshì ɡěi ɡāodànɡ cāntīnɡ ɡònɡ de lǐjíròu.)

6. We needed a miracle, and then we got one.



当时我们需要一个奇迹, 然后就有了一个奇迹。



(dānɡshí wǒmen xūyào yīɡè qíjì, ránhòu jiù yǒule yīɡè qíjì.)