US dollar suffers from 13-month low debacle

Major foreign currencies hit highs after Fed expresses inflation views

The dollar licked its wounds at 13-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve's more cautious wording on the inflation outlook bolstered views it might not hike interest rates again this year.



While the Fed said it expected to start shrinking its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon", a phrase taken by many to mean an announcement in September, the central bank also noted a weakness in US inflation more explicitly than before.



This recognition of soft inflation from the Fed, which had in the past judged the weakness as transitory, added to expectations that the Fed's plan to raise interest rates a third time this year might be delayed.



"Even though the US economy is strong, inflation is weak. Markets want to see more signs of inflation before they are convinced about future rate hikes," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.



"I also suspect people want to take stock of the impact of the likely reduction of the Fed's balance sheet," she added.



The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies slumped to 93.42 by 6:03 pm Beijing time on Thursday. It has fallen by more than 10 percent from its 14-year high of 103.82 set on January 3.



The next support levels are seen at 93.019, its June 2016 low, and 91.919, a 16-month low touched in May 2016. A break of these could be seen as major bearish signals.



Although the dollar had been supported by the Fed's gradual policy tightening, its perceived interest rate advantage is eroding as many other central banks have started to look toward winding back their stimulus in recent months.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled in June that it could tweak its asset purchases, prompting investors to flock to the euro.



The euro rose to as high as $1.1777 on Wednesday, hitting its highest level since January 2015. It last stood at $1.1755, up 0.2 percent from late US levels.



The Canadian dollar, which has been helped by the Bank of Canada's rate hike earlier, hit a two-year high of C$1.2415 to the US dollar on Wednesday and last stood at C$1.2436.



Reuters

