Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/27 20:28:39
19.1%
Growth of China's industrial profits in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.
9b yuan
Estimated minimum first-half net profit of PetroChina, media reports said. The maximum is 11 billion yuan.
$31.6b
Wealth of Evergrande Group Chairman Xu Jiayin as of Thursday, surpassing billionaire Wang Jianlin.
HK$2.9b
Tencent's market capitalization on Thursday, a new high.
220,000 gigawatts
Estimated market volume of China's rooftop photovoltaic industry in 2017.