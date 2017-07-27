Figuratively Speaking

19.1%



Growth of China's industrial profits in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



9b yuan



Estimated minimum first-half net profit of PetroChina, media reports said. The maximum is 11 billion yuan.



$31.6b



Wealth of Evergrande Group Chairman Xu Jiayin as of Thursday, surpassing billionaire Wang Jianlin.



HK$2.9b







Tencent's market capitalization on Thursday, a new high.



220,000 gigawatts







Estimated market volume of China's rooftop photovoltaic industry in 2017.

