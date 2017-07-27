Xi says socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered new development stage

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials held from Wednesday to Thursday in preparation for the 19th CPC National Congress.



The CPC and the country have witnessed historic changes since the 18th CPC National Congress, drawing on major achievements made since the founding of the People's Republic of China, and especially since the launch of reform and opening up nearly 40 years ago, Xi said at the workshop presided over by Premier



The major achievements made in socialism with Chinese characteristics mean that the Chinese nation, which had experienced tribulations and hardships since modern times, has made a historic leap from standing-up to becoming better-off to getting stronger, Xi said.



The great achievements also mean that socialism has taken on a strong vitality in China and kept opening up new development horizons, he said.



The major achievements mean that socialism with Chinese characteristics has expanded the pathway to modernization for developing countries, thus providing Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to problems facing mankind, Xi said.



