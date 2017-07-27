President Xi stresses commitment to supply-side structural reform

China will keep deepening supply-side structural reform to push forward sustained and healthy economic and social development, President Xi Jinping
has said.
Efforts should be made to prevent and defuse major risks, relieve poverty, and prevent and control pollution, Xi said at a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials held from Wednesday to Thursday in preparation for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
The success in building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way should be recognized by the people and stand the test of history, said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
Following the moderately prosperous society to be realized by 2020, the whole Party and people of various ethnic groups across the country shall be motivated to build a modernized socialist country by 2049, the centenary of the People's Republic of China.
The concept of supply-side structural reform was first mentioned by the country's leadership in late 2015 and is now at the core of China's economic work, which includes the major tasks of deleveraging, destocking, cutting excess capacity, reducing costs and shoring up weak areas.