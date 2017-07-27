Foxconn plans $10b display plant in US

Taiwan-based electronics supplier Foxconn announced Thursday that it will invest $10 billion to build a liquid crystal display (LCD) plant in the US state of Wisconsin, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Thursday.
This will be "the largest-ever investment made by a foreign company in the US," and it will create 3,000 jobs initially, said the statement. To start with, the LCD panels will be supplied to TV producer Sharp. Employment at the factory may eventually create 13,000 jobs, signaling the "landmark opening of a series of investments by Foxconn in US manufacturing in the coming years."
The deal was jointly announced by Foxconn CEO Terry Gou and US President Donald Trump
at a White House event, accompanied by some US officials such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.
"It's a good day for the US manufacturing industry, workers and those who believe in 'Made in the US'," Trump was quoted in the statement as saying.