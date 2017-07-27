Ofo forms payment partnership with Adyen

China's bike-sharing start-up ofo announced Thursday that it will work with Netherland-based payment platform Adyen BV to enable bike users around the world to pay using their preferred local currency and payment method, Bloomberg News reported.



The collaboration excludes the Chinese market, which is dominated by Alipay and WeChat Pay.



Ofo has announced ambitious plans for global expansion. The platform is expected to enter 200 cities across 20 countries by the end of 2017.





