No more roaming charges

The three major telecoms operators in China announced on Thursday they will scrap domestic mobile roaming charges from September 1.



China Telecom Chairman Yang Jie said the company has invested more than 230 billion yuan ($34.14 billion) in telecom networks and infrastructure in the past two years, and the end of roaming charges will benefit 80 million users.



China Unicom and China Mobile are expected to take the same measure, news site jiemian.com reported.

