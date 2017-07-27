Huawei H1 revenue

Domestic smartphone vendor Huawei Technologies' first-half revenue jumped 15 percent year-on-year to 283.1 billion yuan ($42.04 billion), with an operating profit margin of 11 percent, according to the company's financial statement released on Thursday.



The company's carrier, enterprises and consumer business groups all posted solid growth, indicating positive momentum for 2017, said the statement.



Huawei shipped 73.01 million smartphones in the first six months, up 20.6 percent year-on-year, putting it in third place in the global mobile phone market after Samsung and Apple with 9.8 percent share, according to the statement.





