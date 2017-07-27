MOFCOM launches anti-trust probe

The Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) is conducting an anti-trust probe into the merger of Didi Chuxing and Uber China, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news briefing on Thursday.
"Car-hailing services are a new business format in the Internet industry…the MOFCOM is comprehensively analyzing and evaluating the deal's impact on competition in the market and the industry's development," Gao said.
The ministry is beefing up efforts to maintain market order with equal competition and promote the innovative growth of online car-hailing sector, according to Gao.