Gaming industry looks overseas as revenue soars 27% in H1

The total transaction revenue of China's gaming market reached 99.78 billion yuan ($14.81 billion) in the first half of the year, an increase of 26.7 percent compared with the same period last year, according to a report.



The overall revenue was 21.03 billion yuan, breaking the record for the same period set in 2009, said a report jointly released Wednesday by the Beijing-based Game Publishing Commission and market consultancies CNG and IDC.



The gaming industry posted slower growth of users, which has led to fiercer competition.



Among market players in the mobile gaming industry, domestic Internet companies Tencent and NetEase pulled in the most income, representing 70 percent of industry total, according to the report.



The report mentions that revenue is growing slowly in the local market and a shift to globalization is inevitable. Independent game developers are accelerating their expansion in overseas marketing and becoming a growth engine.



The sales of China-developed games in the overseas market rose 57.7 percent year-on-year in the same period to reach $3.99 billion, it said.

