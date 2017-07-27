Sunac chairman believes in real estate, expects leisure boom

Sunac China Holdings invested in LeEco and Dalian Wanda Group because of the developer's confidence in the healthy development of domestic property market and anticipation of a boom in the cultural, tourism and entertainment sectors.



"People always ask why Sunac invests in LeEco and cooperates with Wanda. Our investment move is backed up by our strong confidence in the healthy development of the real estate industry. We believe cultural, tourism and entertainment sectors will boom with the upgrading of consumption," Sun Hongbin, the founder and chairman of Sunac China Holdings, said on his Sina Weibo account on Thursday.



"We believe that through deleveraging and cutting inventories at the enterprise level and also through the stable development of the financial sector, our country's economy will usher in prosperity," he said.



Sunac signed an agreement to buy a 91 percent stake of 13 cultural and tourism projects from Wanda on July 19 for 43.84 billion yuan ($6.5 billion).

