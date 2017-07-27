New TV show aims to unite Shanghai’s ‘new social class’

A talk show will showcase Shanghai's emerging "new social class" and their take on social issues.



"Shanghai New Force," which will be aired on Oriental Financial Pudong Channel on Saturdays at 9 pm, is a talk show format program featuring experts from the tech, media and other industries, as well as international companies.



The program seeks to "unite" and "build cohesion" among the 3.65 million people from Shanghai's emerging professional class, the show's producers said at a press conference at the Shanghai Tower on Tuesday.



Officials from the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (UFWD) and the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee also attended to promote the program.



The UFWD defines "new social class" as professionals who work in technology, social organizations, new media and other emerging industries.



The program's roundtable format will see guests tackling social issues and analyzing hot topics, as well as future developments from their emerging social class, the producers said.



The program will help unite Shanghai's new social network and will set a good example for other cities in the united front work. The new social network was formed last year through the establishment of social societies, including "training class for online celebrities," "the Shanghai new media alliance," and "new alliance of lawyer."



