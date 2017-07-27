China blasts CIA chief for cold war mindset

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that the CIA chief's labeling of China as the "greatest long-term threat" to the US is a reflection of "cold war mentality."

China's development is based on peace and cooperation without threatening other countries and damaging the interests of other countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told the Global Times on Thursday.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in an interview with Washington Free Beacon that "China has the capacity to present the greatest rivalry to America … over the medium and long term." The interview was published on Wednesday.



"With such logic, whoever is the strongest country in terms of economy and military, it should be the greatest threat to the international society?" Lu said, adding that China will not allow other countries to threaten or damage its interests.



"Such voices have existed for long, and in terms of the overall national strength, China is indeed the only country that could compete with the US," Jin Canrong, associate dean of the Department of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"However, China being powerful is one thing, and how China will use that power is another. Different from some Western countries, China is not a country which advocates expansionism," Jin noted.



Pompeo's judgment presented the mainstream opinion of the US strategic community, which has identified China as the most significant threat as it becomes stronger, Ni Feng, deputy director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.



"The essence of the issue is whether we approach the relationship between countries in the spirit of creating a community of shared future for mankind, or with the zero-sum cold war mindset," Lu said.



"As for the Sino-US relations, after around 40 years' development, the two sides have shared the benefits of the bilateral relations, and cooperation is the only correct choice between China and the US," Lu said.



Lu also called on China and the US to respect each other and cooperate to make sure that the development of the Sino-US relationship stays on a healthy and stable track.



"If China and the US benefit from forming a good relationship and making joint efforts on global governance issues, then the rise of China will bring many opportunities to the US, rather than being a bad news," Jin said.