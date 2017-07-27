US Senate braces for healthcare showdown

US Senate Republicans begin their final push on Thursday to unravel Obamacare, seeking to wrap up their seven-year offensive against former president Barack Obama's signature healthcare law that extended insurance coverage to millions.
Republicans leaders hope a pared-down "skinny" bill that repeals several key Obamacare provisions can gain enough support to pass after several attempts at broader legislation failed to win approval earlier this week.
The skinny bill's details will be released at some point on Thursday, before the Senate embarks on a marathon voting session that could extend into Friday morning. The legislation is expected to eliminate mandates requiring individuals and employers to obtain or provide health insurance, and abolish a tax on medical device manufacturers.
The effort comes after a chaotic two-month push by Senate Republicans to pass their version of legislation that made it out of the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in May.
Members of the party, including President Donald Trump
, campaigned on a pledge to repeal and replace what they say is a failing law that allows the government to intrude in people's healthcare decisions.
Republicans were optimistic about the skinny bill's chances of receiving at least 50 votes in the Senate where they hold a 52-48 majority.