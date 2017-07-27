PE teachers vow to contribute more

Top sports personalities were out in force to honor China's most inspirational physical education teachers this week, who have vowed to contribute more to fostering a new generation of Chinese sporting heroes.



One hundred PE teachers were presented with awards by sporting greats like hurdler Liu Xiang, tennis champion Li Na and international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo last weekend for innovation in their teaching under a Nike-­sponsored school program.



The Active Schools program, part of a long-term strategic partnership between American sportswear giant Nike and the Chinese Ministry of Education, aims to encourage children to get active both ­inside and outside the classroom.



"Sports are not only beneficial to one's health, but are also a means to cultivate one's personality, build character and foster team spirit. All of this stems from allowing students to truly experience the joy of sports," said Wang Dengfeng, Director of Physical Education of the Ministry of Education.



The program has benefitted more than 2,800 schools in 16 cities in China.



Lü Shaowu, a Chinese language teacher from Hekou Primary School in rural Longxi County of Northwest China's Gansu Province, was named among the winners of the award for Innovation in Culture of Sport.



Lü volunteered to work as a PE ­teacher and designed a comprehensive curriculum for the children which covers warm-up exercises, basic skills, team training and soccer knowledge.



"With help upgrading the [school's] equipment, I hope the kids will be able to participate more in sports," Lü said. "Helping more children fall in love with and enjoy soccer is the greatest joy for me."



Previously, Lü even took money from his own pocket to buy sports equipment for his school. But even so, under his guidance, Hekou Primary School finished third in their debut in a 12-team county-level event.



His work was even hailed by world soccer megastar Ronaldo, who ­presented him with his award.



"I'm thrilled to celebrate all of the PE teachers who are inspiring young athletes in China. The work you do is very important, "Ronaldo said. "Thank you for all that you're doing with the kids at your school. You are making a difference in their lives."



