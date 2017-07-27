Villar quits senior roles

Suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) boss Angel Maria Villar has resigned from his senior roles with FIFA and UEFA following his arrest in Spain last week, the global and European soccer bodies said Thursday.



Villar, his son Gorka and two other soccer federation executives were detained on July 18 on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents. Villar, who has denied all the allegations, was refused bail.



A FIFA spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the 67-year-old had resigned from his positions as senior vice president and member of the decision-making FIFA Council, which he had sat on since 1998.



UEFA also confirmed that Villar had stood down after 25 years on its executive committee.

