Gomes signs new deal

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at the club until June 2019, the Premier League side announced Thursday.



The 36-year-old joined ­Watford from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and has featured in every league game over the past two campaigns, winning the club's Players' Player award for two consecutive seasons.



Watford will face Championship (second tier) side Aston Villa in a preseason friendly on Saturday.





