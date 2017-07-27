China border stance firm

Beijing will not compromise with India's visiting national security adviser, and the only way to resolve the current standoff is for India to unilaterally withdraw its troops from Chinese territory, experts said.



The seventh meeting of BRICS senior representatives on security issues is being held in Beijing on Thursday and Friday. Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will chair the meeting, while South African Minister of State Security David Mahlobo, Brazilian Institutional Security Minister Sergio Etchegoyen, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval have confirmed their attendance.



Doval arrived on Wednesday and "is expected to hold talks with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on the ongoing Sikkim standoff," New Delhi TV reported.



However, China has made very clear its precondition of "meaningful dialogue," which is that Indian troops should withdraw from Chinese territory in the Doklam Plateau, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.



"China's position will not change and the Indian government and media should better abandon the illusion of using force to bully China into a compromise," Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.



If India refuses to withdraw its troops from Doklam, then the meeting would not be "meaningful" and China is also unlikely to further clarify its redline or even deliver an ultimatum to India, because we still want to offer India a chance for a peaceful solution, said Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University's Center for South Asian Studies.



But, unfortunately, India believes it is offering an opportunity to us for a peaceful solution, Lin added.



BRICS priorities



Indian Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj earlier said that both India and China need to pull back their troops for any talks to begin. "This is the redline New Delhi has set for a possible conversation" between Doval and Yang when they meet in Beijing, the Indian Express reported.



"There is no way China can accept this. The Doklam Plateau is Chinese territory, something also India acknowledges. So, how can we withdraw our troops from our own territory after Indian troops have crossed the border?" Hu asked.



"The China-India border tension will not dominate the meeting in Beijing because this is a regular meeting between BRICS countries rather than an emergency multilateral meeting on the border tension. As the host, we also need to consider other BRICS guests and discuss other important issues," Hu said.



Lu said at the press conference that the meeting will focus on global governance, counter-terrorism, Internet security, energy security, major global and regional issues, as well as national security and development.



Lu said China hopes the meeting can further protect common interests, promote political and security cooperation among BRICS countries, strengthen the cohesion and influence of BRICS and help prepare for the BRICS summit in Xiamen in September.



'Blackmail' behavior



"India's behavior is like 'blackmail' to some extent as it knows China will hold the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is a key political event," Jin Canrong, associate dean of the Department of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times.



He noted that China's strategic priority is its eastern coast and the Asian-Pacific region rather than the western border areas. So, China's military presence in the west is less than India's, Jin said.



India believes China does not want to start a conflict with the outside world, and therefore it believes it can use force to provoke China and win the compromise it wants, Jin said.



"However, India's 'blackmail' will fail. Although China's military deployment is less, its quality is superior to India's, and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has the ability to deploy more troops from other provinces to the border area in Tibet. China has nothing to be afraid of even if the situation requires a military solution," Hu said.



India's behavior has also failed to win the support of other countries, including major powers like the US, Russia, the EU and Japan, which shows that its international influence is not as strong as it thinks, Hu added.