Most numbers are odd when it comes to soccer shirts

Manchester United versus Charlton Athletic in the sixth round of the FA Cup in March 1994 - a game likely long forgotten by the rest of the 44,437 at Old Trafford - a routine enough 3-1 victory before the unforgettable drama of the Wembley semi against Oldham Athletic - but it remains fresh in my memory.



Stuart Balmer, a Charlton defender, wore No.1 on his shirt, center back Alan McLeary sported 10 and left back Scott Minto wore 11. This was the first season of squad numbers in England and Charlton, then in the second division, decided to hand them out alphabetically based on players' surnames.



It's a trend that has thankfully died out but South London can make no claim to being a hotbed of innovation on that score. More than a decade earlier, Ossie Ardiles was No.1 as Argentina turned up to the 1982 World Cup with squad numbers dished out in alphabetical order, while the Dutch had kicked it off almost a decade before that at the 1974 tournament - with Johan Cruyff wearing 14 the sole exception.



There have been a handful of outfield players who have worn No.1 since. Edgar Davids stands out because the player-manager took it off goalkeeper Graham Stack to wear while attempting to get his recently relegated Barnet side back into the Football League.



Whether it was ego or superstition that drove Davids - and footballers tend towards both - shirt numbers clearly matter. They didn't seem to in the days when those picked to play would wear 1-11 - George Best seemed to shine as 11 as often as he did in the iconic 7 at Manchester United. Now, even in amateur football there are fights over who wears what.



Every summer it seems someone is having the numbers taken from their backs. A year ago Anthony Martial was being urged to vacate his No.9 shirt for Zlatan Ibrahimovic while earlier this month the Swede allowed Romelu Lukaku to take it. Meanwhile, Liverpool's record signing Mohammed Salah has taken his No.11 shirt from Roberto Firmino.



But not everyone can get what they want. The recently retired, and then unretired, and now definitely retired Antonio Cassano wore 99 when he moved from Real Madrid to Sampdoria. His first choice 18 was taken, as was 10, his second choice, but two nines are 18 so Cassano was happy.



It was also a tribute to Ronaldo - the Brazilian was wearing 99 at Milan at the time - and Cassano's next move was to fill the striker's shirt for the Rossoneri before then moving to Inter to be their 99. A fitting turn of events given that the San Siro has been something of a spiritual home for specious numbering over the years.



Aside from Cassano and Ronaldo, Inter striker Ivan Zamorano wore "1+8" in the late 1990s after Ronaldo took the Chilean's No.9 because Roberto Baggio took his No.10. More recently, Mario Balotelli wore 45 at both Inter and AC Milan - again, the numbers adding up to the more traditional No.9 of a striker - while a host of other Milan players picked their squad numbers to match the last two digits of their birth year. You know the world has gone mad when Balotelli is made to look traditional.



The author is a Shanghai-based writer. jmawhite@gmail.com

