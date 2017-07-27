US claim 6th Gold Cup

Jordan Morris scored in the 88th minute to help the US to a 2-1 win against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in northern California on Wednesday as the Americans secured their sixth championship. His 14-yard (12.8-meter) strike came after a cross by US midfielder Gyasi Zardes ricocheted off Clint Dempsey and landed perfectly for forward Morris, who sent the ball past the diving arms of replacement Jamaican goalkeeper Dwayne Miller.



Jose Altidore had given the hosts the lead just before halftime when his perfectly judged free kick curled over the defensive wall and a diving Miller into the net.



The goal was sweet redemption for Morris, whose defensive error in the second half allowed Jamaican midfielder Vaughn Watson to tie the game 1-1 in the 50th minute.





