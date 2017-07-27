19th Party congress key meeting at a crucial time: Xi

The upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a key meeting at a crucial time for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.



The meeting also comes as China's endeavor to build a moderately prosperous society has entered the decisive stage, said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



He made the remarks at a workshop attended by provincial and ministerial officials from Wednesday to Thursday in Beijing in preparation for the 19th CPC National Congress.



"Whether we can raise comprehensive, strategic and foresighted guidelines [at the congress] concerns the development of the causes of the Party and the nation, the destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics as well as the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people," he said.



The CPC must explicitly declare what banner to hold, what road to take, in what state of mind, what historic mission to shoulder and what target to achieve, he said.



"In planning and advancing the various work of the Party and the state, we must thoroughly analyze and precisely evaluate the national, international and Party's conditions under current circumstances," Xi said.



Such analysis will help map out the development blueprint and remind CPC members, especially leading officials at various levels, of potential dangers.



"By 2021, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Party, China should realize the goal of building the country into a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way," said Xu Xing, a professor of politics at the Zhou Enlai School of Government of Nankai University, on Thursday.



There are four years left to achieve the goal from the 19th CPC National Congress this year, which is why it is a crucial period, Xu noted.



Since the first centenary goal of comprehensively building a moderately prosperous society by 2020 would be realized, the 19th CPC National Congress would make the second centenary goal, Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times.



"At the 19th CPC National Congress, specific tasks and deployments will be made. The congress will also have a broad view on long-term strategies," Su said.



"For the CPC, the biggest political Party in the world, a long-term development plan is crucial, and the 19th CPC National Congress will have the historical task to do so," Su noted.



Both opportunities and challenges posed by the changing situation should be heeded during the analysis, Xi said, calling for utmost efforts to prepare for the worst while striving for the best results.



The workshop was presided over by Premier Li Keqiang and also attended by Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.



Strength and vitality



At the meeting, Xi called for unswerving adherence to and improvement of the CPC leadership.



Xi called for the building of a stronger Party, noting that only by ensuring the strong vitality and strength of the CPC can the Party lead the people to successfully deal with major challenges, resist major risks, overcome major obstacles and resolve major conflicts, in order to claim one victory after another.



"Practice has told us that the governance of the CPC concerns not only the future and destiny of the Party, but also that of our nation," he said. "We must improve the governance of the Party with greater determination, courage and effort."



He also noted that the fight against corruption has gained crushing momentum.



"Thanks to the fight against graft, we have treated the symptoms of corruption. After the 19th CPC National Congress, the pressure on cracking down on corruption will remain high," Su said.