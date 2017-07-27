Sweat of their brow

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

As unbearably high temperatures sweep across a large part of China, you may want to do nothing but to stay in an air-conditioned room the whole day and have everything - from meals to necessities - delivered to your front door. But to be at your service, many people still have to work in the continuous scorching heat. Recently, a video posted online in which a delivery man was distributing parcels while having an intravenous drip caught a lot of attention. The man in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, got sunstroke, but he brought his IV with him outside the hospital since he had many parcels to deliver. A delay may bring complaints that would cost him money. Apart from deliverymen, many other people, including cleaners, have to continue working in such terrible weather. Unfortunately, many companies refuse to pay them the high temperature allowance required by national regulations. This necessitates a heightened attention to protecting these people's interests from the national level.