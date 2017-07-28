Teenage sensations

Monaco's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball in the French Ligue 1 match against Lille on May 14. Photo: IC

If the transfer columns are to be believed then Monaco's Kylian Mbappe will soon become either Real Madrid or Manchester City's Kylian Mbappe with a world record fee changing hands for the teenage striker. Mbappe will cost over 160 million pounds ($210 million), a sum that is approaching twice what Manchester United paid for his compatriot Paul Pogba last summer, and it will all be an excellent deal for the club where he came through the youth ranks after leaving the French national center of excellence at Clairefontaine. Whether it will be seen as value for money for the purchasing club is another story.



Mbappe is just 18 and only made his debut for Monaco in December 2015, a couple of weeks before his 17th birthday. The club's youngest-ever first-team player found the net for the first time the following February and made 11 appearances in all over the course of his debut season. Last season was his first full campaign and Mbappe impressed. He scored 27 times in 59 games as Monaco won the Ligue 1 title and reached the semifinals of the Champions League, and the teenager became a household name. It was a remarkable season and one that rightly put some of Europe's biggest clubs on alert, but the reported fee is astronomical for a player who has played a mere 70 first-team games and is yet to score for his country.



Apparently 160 million pounds only buys you potential these days, bags of it admittedly in the case of Mbappe. He averaged a goal every 100 minutes in the league last season and his 78 percent shots on target percentage was much higher than the four players who outscored him - but there are no guarantees when it comes to the future. There are infinite reasons why purchasing any player is a risk but it is a larger risk with teenagers, as they may never reach the heights their early careers suggest they are capable of. Mbappe is at the beginning of his career and - as the paths of five most expensive teenagers in soccer show - it could still go either way.



Vinicius Junior (Flamengo to Real Madrid, ￡38m) 2017



If the Bernabeu becomes Mbappe's new home then Real Madrid will eclipse their own record fee for a teenager set earlier this summer when they signed then 16-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior. Now 17, the Flamengo forward is yet to score for their first team but has impressed for the national side at youth level and will continue his soccer education in Brazil before moving to Madrid once he turns 18.

Anthony Martial (Monaco to Manchester United, ￡36m) 2015



If a teenage forward at Monaco who has only played one full season going for a record fee sounds familiar, it's because Mbappe will follow in the footsteps of Anthony Martial. A last-minute signing in the summer window for a fee that could yet rise to 57.6 million pounds, Martial introduced himself to the English game with a winner against Liverpool on his debut. A key player in the FA Cup run that ended with United lifting the trophy, the Frenchman was the few bright spots of Louis van Gaal's management and finished as the club's top scorer but struggled to replicate that form under new boss Jose Mourinho last season. Much is expected of him in the coming campaign.

Luke Shaw (Southampton to Manchester United, ￡31m) 2014



The fullback became the most expensive teenager in history when he swapped the south coast for Manchester for a fee believed to be 31 million pounds. He struggled for both form and fitness in his debut season and then - having made the left-back spot his own at the beginning of his second season - suffered a broken leg that kept him out for 11 months. Shaw struggled under Mourinho last season, playing just 19 games, and is currently out injured once again.

Lucas Moura (Sao Paulo to PSG, ￡28m) 2013



The Brazilian was much sought-after when the Parisians announced they had won the race for his signature in the summer of 2012 and that the 19-year-old would arrive in the following January - he lifted the Copa Sudamericana in his last game with Sao Paulo. The actual fee has been reported as high as 43.4 million pounds, but there is little doubt that despite a strong start he has failed to live up to the potential he exhibited as a teenager and has often found himself on the bench. Most recently Lucas has been linked with a move away from the club as a makeweight in a deal for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Wayne Rooney (Everton to Manchester United, ￡27m) 2004



The teenage tyro burst onto the scene at Everton but it was at Manchester United where he became regarded as one of the world's best. Critics will say he never fulfilled his potential but Rooney won everything in his 13 seasons at Old Trafford and became top scorer for both club and country, captaining both of them to boot. He returned to Everton on a free this summer but, despite recouping no fee for Rooney, his signing goes down as money well spent for United. At 31, he still has a few seasons and possibly next summer's World Cup ahead of him.