Chinese embassy in Cairo celebrates 90th anniversary of PLA establishment

The Chinese embassy in Cairo on Thursday celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) with a grand ceremony in Cairo.



The ceremony, hosted by Chinese Military Attaché Yu Haibo, was attended by some 450 people including Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Song Aiguo, Egyptian Military Production Minister Mohamed al-Assar and senior diplomatic attachés from other countries.



Song said in the opening speech that China sticks to an independent foreign policy of peace and a national defense policy that is defensive in nature.



"No matter what reform the PLA is undertaking, China will unswervingly pursue a path of peaceful development; no matter what future is ahead, China will never seek hegemony, and will steadfastly safeguard the world peace and stability," he stressed.



Song also hailed the comprehensive strategic partnership China and Egypt have built, adding that the relations between Chinese and Egyptian armies maintain a good momentum of development, and the two countries have made fruitful achievements in personnel training, military tech cooperation and cultural exchange along with high-level visits.



Guests at the ceremony lauded China's national defense policy and its efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region and worldwide.

