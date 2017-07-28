Death toll in Venezuelan street protests climbs to 105

Venezuela has announced the death of Enderson Caldera, 23, on Wednesday in protests in the western town of Timotes, against the upcoming July 30 elections for the National Constituent Assembly (ANC).



Writing on Twitter, Venezuela's prosecutor-general said the man was wounded to the head during the beginning of a two-day strike, called by the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) for July 26-27.



Caldera was taken to a hospital in the city of Valera for treatment but he passed away on Wednesday night.



Hours earlier, authorities had already announced the death of Rafael Antonio Vergara during a protest in the town of Campo Elias while a 16-year-old boy, Juan Carlos Aponte, died in the northern state of Miranda.



These anti-government protests, called by the MUD since early April, are demanding for early elections, the release of political prisoners and an end to government attempts to rewrite the Constitution through the ANC.



These protests have blocked streets and caused violent clashes.



The prosecutor-general has counted at least 105 dead since early April. Both sides have blamed each other for the deaths, with the government accusing the MUD of hiring street thugs to cause violence, while the opposition points at violence from the police and army.

