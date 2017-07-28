Egypt court jails 58 to 25 years over anti-police violence

An Egyptian military court sentenced on Thursday 58 supporters of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to 25 years in prison over anti-police violence in late 2013, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.



The defendants were charged with attacking a police station in Upper Egypt's Minya Province months after the ouster of former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in mid-2013.



Five defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison, five to 10 years and two others to seven years, the daily said.



Following Morsi's ouster, angry Brotherhood members and supporters launched several attacks on government institutions and the Coptic churches nationwide in August 2013.



Morsi, along with prominent figures of his Brotherhood group, was given death penalty and prison sentences over killing protesters, spying for foreign countries and other crimes in 2015.



In November 2016, Morsi's death sentence was overturned by the court of cassation.



Since Morsi's removal, Egypt has been battling a rising wave of terrorism which has left hundreds of police and military personnel dead, mostly claimed by a Sinai-based militant group loyal to the Islamic State.

