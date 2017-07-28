China-Estonia ties hailed ahead of 90th anniversary of PLA

The good relations between China and Estonia in different levels and areas including military exchanges were hailed here on Thursday ahead of 90th founding anniversary of People's Liberation Army (PLA) that falls on Aug. 1.



Helmen Kutt, Chairman of the Social Affairs Committee and Chairman of Estonia-China parliamentary group at the Estonian parliament, told Xinhua during a reception at the Chinese embassy to celebrate the PLA's 90th birthday that good relations between the two countries have been developed since Estonia's independence in 1991, not only in military sector, but also in business and cultural areas.



"The Estonian students are studying in China and the Chinese students are studying in Estonia. Good relations have also been developed in different levels, people-to-people, parliament-to-parliament and government-to-government," Kutt said.



About 80 guests attended the reception. A photo exhibition about the PLA was also held.



Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Qu Zhe also exchanged views with ambassadors from Latvia, France and the Netherlands among others on the issues of international relations.

