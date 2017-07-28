To revive China, Xi holds high banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials held from Wednesday to Thursday in preparation for the 19th CPC National Congress.



Xi stressed firm confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which he called "the theme of all the Party's theories and practices" since the reform and opening up started nearly forty years ago.



The great achievements in socialism with Chinese characteristics do not only mean that socialism has taken on a strong vitality in China but has also expanded the pathway to modernization for developing countries around the world, he said.



The workshop was regarded as a significant meeting before the 19th CPC National Congress which will be held later this year. The congress will elect the leadership for another five-year term.



Xi encouraged Party members to put forward new thoughts, strategies and measures on the basis of the stages and features of China's development as well as the people's desire for a better life.



He also urged continuous efforts to adopt an overall approach to promote economic, political, cultural, social and ecological progress, as well as advance coordinated development of the "Four Comprehensives."



The Four Comprehensives refers to a complete four-pronged strategy that aims to comprehensively accomplish a moderately prosperous society, deepen reform, advance rule of law, and strengthen strict Party governance. THE 19TH PARTY CONGRESS



Xi described the 19th National Congress of the CPC a key meeting at a crucial time for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics. It comes when China's endeavor to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way has entered the decisive stage, he said.



"Whether we can raise comprehensive, strategic and foresighted guidelines [at the congress] concerns the development of the causes of the Party and the nation, the destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics as well as the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the Chinese people," he said.



The CPC must explicitly declare what banner to hold, what road to take, in what state of mind, what historic mission to shoulder and what target to achieve, he said.P



"In planning and advancing various work of the Party and the country, we must thoroughly analyze and precisely evaluate the national, international and the Party's conditions under current circumstances," Xi told senior officials at the opening session of the workshop.



Both opportunities and challenges posed by the changing situation should be heeded during the analysis, Xi said, calling for utmost efforts to prepare for the worst while striving for the best results.



The workshop was presided over by Premier



Xi noted the past five years since the 18th CPC National Congress have seen extraordinary developments in implementing the new concept of development, deepening reforms, enhancing the rule of law, enhancing the Party's rule over ideological work, advancing the building of an ecological civilization, pushing forward the modernization of national defense and the military, and carrying forward big country diplomacy.



The Party has also strengthened discipline. The fight against corruption has gained crushing momentum, he said.



While praising the improvement of people's living standards, Xi said their desire for a better life is ever stronger: from better education to higher incomes, from more stable jobs to more reliable social insurance, higher quality of medical services, more comfortable living conditions, more beautiful environment and richer cultural life.



The whole Party should face the biggest reality that China is at the primary stage of socialism, accurately grasp the ever-changing characteristics of the phase, and uphold the basic line of the CPC, Xi said.



Xi hailed China's development as standing at a new historical starting point. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new development stage, he said.



The Chinese nation, which has experienced tribulations and hardships since modern times, has made an historic leap from standing-up to becoming better-off to getting stronger. Socialism has taken on a strong vitality in China and kept opening up new development horizons, he said.



The major achievements also mean that socialism with Chinese characteristics has expanded the pathway to modernization for developing countries, thus providing Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions to problems facing mankind, Xi said.



Xi attaches great importance to the functions of theory, stressing theoretical confidence and strategic composure must be strengthened.



As a Marxist political party, the CPC must carry on its tradition of keeping pace with the times and promote theoretical innovation on the basis of practice, Xi said. "Only in this way can we gain initiative in this rapidly changing era."



The CPC must continuously broaden its vision and give a new summation of its theories, he said. WELL-OFF SOCIETY



Completing building a moderately prosperous society by 2020 is a promise the CPC has made to the people and history. To realize the goal, China must make all-out efforts, especially in preventing and defusing major risks, relieving poverty, as well as preventing and controlling pollution, he said.



China will keep deepening supply-side structural reform to push forward sustained and healthy economic and social development, he said.



The concept of supply-side structural reform was first mentioned in late 2015 and is now at the core of China's economic work, which includes the major tasks of deleveraging, destocking, cutting excess capacity, reducing costs and shoring up weak areas.



The success in building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way should be recognized by the people and stand the test of history, said Xi.



Following the moderately prosperous society to be realized by 2020, the whole Party and people of various ethnic groups across the country shall be motivated to build a modernized socialist country by 2049, the centenary of the People's Republic of China. PARTY LEADERSHIP & GOVERNANCE



Xi called for unswerving adherence to and improvement of the CPC leadership, noting that only by ensuring the strong vitality and strength of the CPC, can the Party lead the people to successfully deal with major challenges, resist major risks, overcome major obstacles and resolve major conflicts.



"Practice has told us that the governance of the CPC concerns not only the future and destiny of the Party, but also that of our nation," he said. "We must improve the governance of the Party with greater determination, courage and effort." "The strict governance of the Party will always be an ongoing process," Xi continued, stressing that the future of a political party or a regime is ultimately determined by whether the people are for or against it.



While affirming the accomplishments the Party has made in its self-governance since its 18th National Congress, Xi warned against complacency and blind optimism, as the Party still has a long way to go to achieve strict self governance.



The Party should continue to be problem-oriented, maintain composure, and deepen the comprehensive and strict governance of the Party with more scientific, precise and effective measures, Xi said.



While presiding over the opening session of the workshop, Premier Li Keqiang said senior officials should study Xi's important speech, follow its spirit both in thoughts and actions, and stay highly consistent with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core.



"[Xi's speech] has given a thorough explanation of the major policies and guidelines of the Party and the country for the future, and put forward a series of important thoughts, viewpoints, judgments and measures," Li told officials at the workshop.



Decisions must be implemented well to embrace the 19th CPC National Congress, Li said.



Addressing the closing ceremony of the workshop, Liu Yunshan urged Party members and cadres to enhance their consciousness in thoughts and actions in upholding the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core.

