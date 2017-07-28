A tone-setting meeting for upcoming CPC national congress

The keynote speech made by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping
at a high-profile workshop offers a fine opportunity to take a glimpse of the themes of the CPC's upcoming congress.
The speech has laid an important political, ideological and theoretical foundation for the success of the 19th CPC National Congress slated for later this year.
It has been a routine practice of the CPC Central Committee for its general secretary to make a speech in front of high-level officials ahead of the once-for-every-five-years CPC national congress to unify Party members' thoughts and chart out future development.
The tone-setting speech, which summarized achievements in theories and practices since the 18th CPC National Congress held in November 2012, was a concrete mobilization call.
Xi hailed "the historic changes" in the development of the CPC and the nation "over the past five extraordinary years," saying China's development is standing at a new historical starting point, and socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new development stage.
The major achievements made in socialism with Chinese characteristics mean that the Chinese nation, which had experienced tribulations and hardships since modern times, has made a historic leap from standing-up to becoming better-off to getting stronger, Xi said.
These achievements also mean that socialism with Chinese characteristics has expanded the pathway to modernization for developing countries, thus providing "Chinese wisdom" and "Chinese solutions" to problems facing mankind, according to Xi.
In Xi's speech, the vision for the country's future development has been put forward as well.
Stressing the goals of the nation, Xi said China must accomplish building a moderately prosperous society by 2020, and strive for the great victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics as well as the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.
To achieve that end, Xi called for continuous efforts to adopt an overall approach to promote economic, political, cultural, social and ecological progress, as well as advance coordinated development of the "Four Comprehensives."
Stressing the importance of the guiding role of theory, Xi urged the Party to enhance theoretical confidence and strategic focus, broaden its vision, and give a new summation of its theories.
In terms of economic and social development, Xi stressed commitment to the supply-side structural reform.
Efforts should be made to prevent and defuse major risks, relieve poverty, and prevent and control pollution to push forward sustained and healthy economic and social development.
"The strict governance of the Party will always be an ongoing process," Xi vowed, stressing that the future of a political party or a regime is ultimately determined by whether the people are for or against it.
Presiding over the opening session of the workshop, Premier Li Keqiang
called on senior officials to study Xi's speech, follow its spirit both in thought and action, and stay highly consistent with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core.
The CPC has convened seven national congresses since the reform and opening up was initiated in late 1970s, drawing the blueprint for the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics step by step.
The upcoming 19th national congress will be held at a decisive stage for accomplishing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.
Now, the preparations for the 19th CPC National Congress are in full swing.