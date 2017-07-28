Venice Film Festival unveils lineup

The upcoming Venice Film Festival will be rife with global talent, world premieres and potential Oscar contenders, according to the lineup unveiled by festival Director Alberto Barbera on Thursday in Rome.



World premieres include Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!" starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, George Clooney's "Suburbicon" with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, "The Shape of Water" by Guillermo del Toro, and "Human Flow", a Germany-US co-production of a documentary on the refugee crisis.



China is represented in competition by director Vivian Qu's "Jia Nian Hua (Angels Wear White)", a Chinese-French co-production starring Wen Qi, Zhou Meijun, Shi Ke, Geng Le, Liu Weiwei, and Peng Jing.



Italy is fielding "The Leisure Seeker" by Paolo Virzi, starring Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland, and "Una Famiglia (A Family)" by Sebastiano Riso.



The opening night film is "Downsizing", a science fiction comedy by Alexander Payne and starring Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, and Laura Dern.



Also vying for the Golden Lion this year will be "First Reformed" by Paul Schrader and "Ex Libris", a documentary on the New York Public Library by legendary 87-year-old filmmaker Frederick Wiseman.



The jury is led by American actress Annette Bening. The 74th edition of the festival takes place in Venice from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

