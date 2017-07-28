Chinese premier meets former WHO chief

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
Thursday met with Margaret Chan, who retired from the post of director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) in June.
Applauding her work at WHO, Li said Chan had been committed to maintaining global health security and tackled major emergency public health incidents like the Ebola epidemic.
"You promoted healthcare system development in WHO members, especially in developing countries and also gave advice and support to China's medical reform," Li said.
Li said China has made great efforts to address healthcare reform and tried to provide all of its people with basic healthcare.
China has built the largest basic healthcare network in the world, covering 98 percent of the Chinese population, or more than 1.3 billion people, and is promoting successful practices, Li said.
He said China is willing to enhance exchanges with WHO and other international partners to implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Chan thanked the Chinese government's long-term support to the work of WHO and said China's healthcare reform provided good references to many countries.
Chan said she will use her expertise to contribute to China's further healthcare reform and international exchanges in this regard.