DPRK newspapers mark 64th anniversary of end of Korean War

Leading newspapers of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday marked the 64th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War by calling on the United States to dump its confrontational approach to the DPRK.
In a military commentator's article titled "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Songun Korea Shines on July 27," the author said the war's outcome was expected.
The Korean Peninsula
remains technically in a state of war because the 1950-1953 Korean War was ended with an armistice rather than a peace agreement.
"Still not coming to its senses, the US persists in a hopeless confrontation with the DPRK," said the article.