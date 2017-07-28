BRICS countries to strengthen labor, employment cooperation

The BRICS countries should work together to ensure stable employment and better quality of life for their people, according to the 2017 BRICS labor and employment ministers meeting that ended Thursday.



According to Yin Weimin, minister of Human Resources and Social Security, progress in science and technology and changes in economic and demographic structure have brought new challenges to labor markets around the world, and the international community should find common ways of dealing with them.



China has made employment a priority and tried to improve the quality of employment through vocational training, Yin said.



The BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, should work together to boost employment and inclusive growth, enhancing the skills of professionals to alleviate poverty, he said.



Countries should cooperate on social security systems, cultural exchange in the labor market and mechanisms for future collaboration, he said.



During the two-day meeting in Chongqing, labor and employment ministers discussed topics including skills-driven development and a universally sustainable social security system.



A declaration was passed, while four documents were presented, including one on common ground in labor market governance and an action plan on skills-driven poverty alleviation.



The meeting comes ahead of the 2017 BRICS Summit to be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, from Sept.3 - Sept.5.

