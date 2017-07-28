Driver detained for transporting 42 children in overloaded school bus

A man in north China has been taken into police custody after stuffing 42 children into a school bus designed to carry 17, local authorities said Wednesday.



On Monday morning, police in Shenze County, Hebei Province, noticed a school bus that appeared to be overloaded carrying children to a local kindergarten. They intercepted the bus the following day, only to find 44 people inside, including 42 children.



Police removed 17 children from the bus before the driver drove off. He was later caught more than 10 km away.



The driver had no valid driving license and the vehicle registration plate was fake.



Earlier this month, several people were detained in connection with the death of a 3-year-old on a school bus in the province. The Hebei provincial department of education has issued an emergency circular, demanding private kindergartens to strengthen management of school buses.

