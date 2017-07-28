Daqinghe salt flat in N China expecting good year

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows a view of the Daqinghe salt flat in Tangshan of north China's Hebei Province. The salt flat, one of the most famous salt producers in China, is expecting a good year as the production reaches 280,000 tons till the end of July 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Workers arrange the covering sheet in Daqinghe salt flat in Tangshan of north China's Hebei Province July 27, 2017. The salt flat, one of the most famous salt producers in China, is expecting a good year as the production reaches 280,000 tons till the end of July 2017. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)