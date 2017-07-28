Miao people hold activities to allure tourists in C China

People of Miao ethnic group play drums in Chatong ancient city of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2017. Activities are held here to display intangible cultural heritage of Miao ethnic group for the tourists. (Xinhua/Long Enze)

Women of Miao ethnic group prepare to perform in Chatong ancient city of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2017. Activities are held to display intangible cultural heritage of Miao ethnic group for the tourists. (Xinhua/Long Enze)

People perform martial arts of Miao ethnic group in Chatong ancient city of Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, July 26, 2017. Activities are held here to display intangible cultural heritage of Miao ethnic group for the tourists. (Xinhua/Long Enze)

