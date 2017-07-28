Children in E China come to Underwater World to enrich vacation

Children watch the multimedia painting at Liandao Underwater World in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2017. Lots of children come to the Liandao Underwater World to enrich their vacation and improve their knowledge. (Xinhua/Zhu Huanan)

Parents take their children to visit a "mermaid show" at Liandao Underwater World in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhu Huanan)