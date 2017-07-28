Railway linking Changchun, Baicheng and Ulanhot in test operation

An inter-city bullet train is seen on the railway linking Changchun, Baicheng, both in northeast China's Jilin Province, and Ulanhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 13, 2017. The 412-km-long railway is now in a test operation. (Xinhua/Huo Chunguang)

An inter-city bullet train is seen on the railway linking Changchun, Baicheng, both in northeast China's Jilin Province, and Ulanhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on June 8, 2017. The 412-km-long railway is now in a test operation. (Xinhua/Huo Chunguang)

An inter-city bullet train is seen in Changchun Station in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2017. The 412-km-long railway linking Changchun, Baicheng, both in northeast China's Jilin Province, and Ulanhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is now in a test operation. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

An inter-city bullet train is seen on the railway linking Changchun, Baicheng, both in northeast China's Jilin Province, and Ulanhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on July 13, 2017. The 412-km-long railway is now in a test operation. (Xinhua/Huo Chunguang)