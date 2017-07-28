Aerial view of alpine meadow in SE China's Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/28 8:43:30

Photo taken on July 27, 2017 shows a part of the alpine meadow in Zherong County of southeast China's Fujian Province. A rare flora landscape, the meadow provides an exceptional tourists' attraction. (Xinhua/Jiang kehong)


 

