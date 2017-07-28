Rescue work continues in flood-hit Yulin, NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/28 8:47:36

A bulldozer operates on a bridge to clean the mud left after a flood in Suide County of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2017. Rescue work continues in the worst-hit Suide and Zizhou counties after a torrential rain caused a flood in the city. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)


 

A bulldozer cleans the site after a flood in Suide County of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2017. Rescue work continues in the worst-hit Suide and Zizhou counties after a torrential rain caused a flood in the city. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaojun)


 

Workers install the electricity wire after a flood in Suide County of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2017. Rescue work continues in the worst-hit Suide and Zizhou counties after a torrential rain caused a flood in the city. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaojun)


 

Workers clean the site after a flood in Suide County of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2017. Rescue work continues in the worst-hit Suide and Zizhou counties after a torrential rain caused a flood in the city. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)


 

A man gets a jar of drinking water from a water distribution station in Suide County of Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 27, 2017. Rescue work continues in the worst-hit Suide and Zizhou counties after a torrential rain caused a flood in the city. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY,CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus