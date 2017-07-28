Chengdu police release fiery posters for 18th World Police and Fire Games

The 18th World Police and Fire Games will be held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, in 2019. Chengdu police have released posters for the games. The fiery posters sparked online discussion.According to Chengdu police, China will send a delegation to participate in the 18th annual games held from August 6 to 17 in the US city of Los Angeles.

A poster released by Chengdu police for the 18th World Police and Fire Games (Photo/newssc.org)

