Japan's defense minister resigns amid scandal

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said Defense Minister Tomomi Inada had submitted her resignation to account for a scandal involving the coverup of logs that recorded the daily activities of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force troops serving as U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan.



Inada's resignation comes ahead of a planned Cabinet reshuffle by the prime minister next week.



Inada tendered her resignation despite denying the allegations. Abe said he has accepted the resignation.

