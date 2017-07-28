China reports lowest urban unemployment rate in recent years

The registered unemployment rate in Chinese cities stood at 3.95 percent at the end of the second quarter, the lowest level in recent years, official data showed.
China created 7.35 million jobs in the first half of the year, 180,000 more than that in the same period last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
announced on Friday.
The registered unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who register with human resource authorities or employment service institutions.