Sign up for the 2017 Beijing Marathon at BJU

BJU staff provide medical service to 2016 Beijing Marathon runners. Photo: Courtesy of BJU

The 2017 Beijing Marathon is coming up. The event will take place on September 17 and the route will take runners past iconic Beijing landmarks like Tiananmen Square and the Olympic stadiums.



This year, like last year, Beijing United Family Hospital (BJU) will be supporting the event as the main medical sponsor. Also, BJU will serve as the main point of access for foreign nationals wishing to sign up for the race in person.



While the number of Chinese runners (including those from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) is limited, there is no limit to the number of non-Chinese nationals that can participate. Foreigners can sign up for the race at the nearest BJU location, whether it be the main hospital or one of BJU's satellite clinics.



To register at BJU's main hospital, foreigners can go to the first floor of Building 2. For those who wish to register at one of BJU's satellite clinics, they can go directly to the clinics' reception desks and consult the registration times.



When foreigners come to BJU to register, please bring the following:



A photocopy of their passport, as well as the original copy for verification;



If they are registering their friends on their behalf, bring the friends' passports and a photocopy, as well as their own ID and a photocopy of that;



Cash for the registration fee, which is 340 yuan per person.



When runners get to the hospital, they will be asked to fill out a marathon registration form (both a hard copy and a digital copy) and to sign a disclaimer.



BJU look forward to seeing more foreigners register for the marathon, and wish them good luck with their training.