Blossoming lotus flowers in E China's Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/28 13:29:32

A bird perches on a lotus flower at Tangshu village of Shucheng County, east China's Anhui Province, July 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Bees fly over a lotus flower at Tangshu village of Shucheng County, east China's Anhui Province, July 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

A bee flies over a lotus flower at Tangshu village of Shucheng County, east China's Anhui Province, July 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Photo taken on July 26, 2017 shows a lotus flower at Tangshu village of Shucheng County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Photo taken on July 28, 2017 shows a lotus flower at Tangshu village of Shucheng County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

