BMW recalls 1,559 vehicles in China to replace reflectors

BMW will recall 1,559 imported vehicles in China starting Friday to fix problems with the rear reflectors.



The recall involves BMW 5 series vehicles manufactured between Jan. 30, 2013 and June 29, 2013, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.



The reflectors may not reflect enough light in the dark, making them hard to see and leading to potential safety hazards.



BMW suggested drivers park their cars under lights at night and contact car dealers as soon as possible.



The company will replace the defective reflectors free of charge.



Last month, BMW announced it would recall more than 86,000 imported X5 and X6 vehicles in China due to a problem with the drive shaft.



Global and Chinese automakers recalled 4.49 million defective vehicles in the first five months of this year, compared with 11.34 million in all of 2016.

