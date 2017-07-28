Cooperation based on mutual respect, benefit only right option for China, US: Chinese ambassador

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/28





Cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit should remain as the defining feature of China-US relations and the only right option for both countries, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said in Washington Thursday."China stands ready to make joint efforts with the US side to strengthen strategic communication, expand practical cooperation in various areas, properly manage differences and sensitive issues, and deliver more consensus and outcomes through cooperation," Cui told a reception in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1."These efforts aim at opening up broader prospects for China-US relations, thus bringing more benefits to the peoples of both countries and the whole world," Cui said.Cui noted that the two sides are now "making new progress and injecting fresh impetus into their cooperation in various areas through deepened dialogues and coordination."Cui said US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China later this year at Chinese President Xi Jinping 's invitation.For his part, Major General Zhang Yijun, defense attache of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said the PLA is ready to promote cooperation at various levels, properly manage differences and build trust with its US counterpart.Over 500 guests attended the reception, including US Major General Charles Hooper, the special assistant to the director of the Army Staff.